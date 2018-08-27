Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia can beat Soviet record of coal mining in 2018

Business & Economy
August 27, 16:30 UTC+3

Coal mining in Russia surged 15.5% to 410 mln tonnes from 2012 to 2017, according to the energy minister

© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

KEMEROVO, August 27. /TASS/. Coal mining can be above the level of 420 mln tonnes in 2018, beating the Soviet times record, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"The threshold of 420 mln tonnes will be exceeded this year. We will most likely exceed the highest level of Soviet times mining reached in 1988. Washing volumes are also expected to grow to 195 mln tonnes, up 28%. Investments will reach 130 bln rubles per year ($1.9 bln) and tax deductions will be above 100 bln rubles ($1.5 bln)," the minister said. Coal mining in Russia surged 15.5% to 410 mln tonnes from 2012 to 2017, Novak added.

"Production targets set for 2030 have already been achieved at present," the minister said. "If comparing with the updated program of 2014, we are three years ahead, and revision is required for the program and for the task of facilities commissioning, quality of coal supplied, and the share of export in supplies," Novak noted.

Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
