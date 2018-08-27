Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's deputy PM says necessary decisions made on sanctioned companies

Business & Economy
August 27, 8:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The sanctions imply that these companies’ assets in the US are frozen

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Russian government has made virtually all decisions concerning the sanctioned Russian companies, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak told RBC.

"Today, all necessary decisions with respect to all companies affected by restrictive measures have been made," he said.

Oleg Deripaska

US Treasury: Russian businessmen Deripaska, Vekselberg have their Cyprus accounts frozen

The government supports Russian businesses and takes measures to minimize the effects of the administrative barriers created by sanctions, he assured. "[Assistance is provided - TASS], first and foremost, by maintaining demand for the companies’ products in the domestic market, increasing access to financial resources for them, because sanctions imply primarily restricting access to financial resources in Western markets," Kozak noted.

On April 6, the US authorities announced sanctions against a number of Russian officials, businesspeople and companies. Among the sanctioned entities were several companies controlled by Oleg Deripaska. These include Agro-Holding Kuban, EuroSibEnergo, Russian Machines, GAZ Group, B-Finance, Basic Element and En+.

The sanctions imply that these companies’ assets in the US are frozen. They also provide for a ban for US citizens to do business with them. The restrictive measures also affected other businesspeople and companies.

