Putin to hold meeting in Kemerovo region on coal exports

Business & Economy
August 26, 15:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The meeting will be attended by heads of federal ministries and departments, heads of regions and enterprises of the fuel and energy complex

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on Monday in the Kemerovo region on a strategy for the development of the fuel and energy complex and environmental safety, according to the Kremlin press service.

According to the report, the meeting will focus on measures for increasing the market share of Russian coal in export markets. The meeting will be attended by heads of federal ministries and departments, heads of regions and enterprises of the fuel and energy complex. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will be the keynote speaker.

Putin will also get acquainted with the work of the mining complex Chernigovets and hold a working meeting with Acting Governor of the Kemerovo region Sergey Tsivilev.

