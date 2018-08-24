Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kalashnikov to start supplying electric motorcycles, cars to UAE — deputy CEO

Business & Economy
August 24, 21:20 UTC+3 IZHEVSK

Russia’s Kalashnikov Concern will start supplying electric motorcycles and electric cars to the UAE within the framework of the agreement with Mawarid Holding

IZHEVSK, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Concern will start supplying electric motorcycles and electric cars to the UAE within the framework of the agreement with Mawarid Holding, Deputy CEO of the company Olga Boitsova told TASS on Friday.

It was reported earlier that Kalashnikov inked a memorandum of cooperation with Mawarid Holding, the leading manufacturing and investment company in the UAE.

"The agreement contemplates first export supplies of electric vehicles produced by Kalashnikov Concern. In particular, these are electric motorcycle UM-1 and electric car UV-4," Boitsova said.

Electric transport deliveries are scheduled to 2018-2019, she added.

Kalashnikov Concern is Russia’s largest manufacturer of a wide range of small arms. Civilian products include hunting guns, sport rifles, tools. The corporation exports its arms to more than 20 countries.

