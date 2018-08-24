Franz Josef Land’s polar station begins using solar energy

ARKHANGELSK, August 24. /TASS/. The system of alternative energy began working at the Tikhaya Bay base on the Hooker Island (the Franz Josef Land Archipelago), Director of the Russian Arctic national park Alexander Kirilov told TASS on Friday.

"We have launched successfully a system of alternative energy on the Hooker Island in the Tikhaya Bay at our station," he said. "It is a system of solar panels."

"We shall be able to save fuel and not to harm the environment," he added. "This is a milestone event for the national park."

The national park’s Deputy Director Roman Perkhurov said 36 solar panels were installed on a roof within the summer season.

"Thus, now the station’s all energy supplies come from the alternative source, we receive all 100% of energy from the Sun," he said. "In summer, we have enough sunny days, and we shall not have to use other sources to September."

Diesel and gas generators remain at the station as reserve sources, he continued. "We are saving about a bucketful of diesel every day," he said. "Besides, the security - to avoid situations, where the fuel is not brought in time and the people at the base remain without electricity."

According to the national park’s director, solar panels are installed at the national park’s Omega year-round base on the Alexandra Island, the Franz Josef Land Archipelago. The system will consist of 240 solar panels there.

The Russian Arctic national park is Russia’s northernmost and the biggest natural reserve, which occupies the Franz Josef Land Archipelago and the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago’s northern part.