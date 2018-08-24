Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Mail.ru Group, Alibaba, RDIF are in talks on a joint-venture in e-commerce — source

Business & Economy
August 24, 16:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Mail.ru Group, China’s Alibaba and the Russian Direct Investment Fund are in talks on creating a joint-venture in e-commerce sector

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Turnover between Russia and China might grow by 19% in 2018 — Chinese Ministry of Commerce

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Mail.ru Group, China’s Alibaba and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) are in talks on creating a joint-venture in e-commerce sector, a source close to the talks told TASS.

Mail.ru Group, Alibaba and a representative of RDIF declined to comment.

In the beginning of the year, head of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev spoke about plans of his fund and Alibaba to invest in "a logistic infrastructure" of the Russian segment of the Internet. He also mentioned the fund’s plans to invest in Russian hi-tech projects.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US preparing new strikes on Syrian government facilities - Russia’s Defense Ministry
2
S7 plans to manufacture business jets in Moscow region
3
Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense
4
Putin to hold meeting in Kemerovo region on coal exports
5
Russian lawmaker suggests deploying nuclear weapons in Syria to respond to US sanctions
6
Thousands of militants gather in Syria’s Idlib for attack on Aleppo, Hama
7
Russia’s anti-tank missile system gets ‘top attack’ capability similar to US Javelin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT