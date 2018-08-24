Mail.ru Group, Alibaba, RDIF are in talks on a joint-venture in e-commerce — source

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Mail.ru Group, China’s Alibaba and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) are in talks on creating a joint-venture in e-commerce sector, a source close to the talks told TASS.

Mail.ru Group, Alibaba and a representative of RDIF declined to comment.

In the beginning of the year, head of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev spoke about plans of his fund and Alibaba to invest in "a logistic infrastructure" of the Russian segment of the Internet. He also mentioned the fund’s plans to invest in Russian hi-tech projects.