Russia’s PM approves roadmap on competition development

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree on approval of a competition development roadmap in branches of the economy and transition of individual spheres of natural monopolies to a competitive market condition. The document designed for 2018-2020 sets forth performance indicators, responsible actionees and expected deliverables, the government’s press service says.

The roadmap provides in particular for competition development in spheres of education, construction, road construction, telecom, information technologies, housing and public utilities, gas supply, electric power, transport services, industry, sales of oil, oil products and natural resources, in agro-industrial and fisheries sectors and on the market of social services and financial markets.

The document is called to improve satisfaction of consumers through expansion of the range of goods, work and services, improvement of their quality and price reduction. It is planned to improve performance and competitiveness of the business as a result of its implementation, including on account of providing equal access to goods and services of natural monopolies and public services required for the business activity.

The Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia will monitor roadmap performance, with quarterly reports to the government.