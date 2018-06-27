Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Europe will need LNG from US, pipe gas from Russia — Total CEO

Business & Economy
June 27, 7:40 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Pouyanne said the extraction of natural gas has been on decline in Europe, including in the United Kingdom, Norway and The Netherlands

Share
1 pages in this article
Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne

Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne

© EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

WASHINGTON, June 27. /TASS/. Europe will need both liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States and gas pipeline supplies from Russia due to the growing demand on the European market, Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne said.

"In fact, we need LNG from the US, and we need new regasification terminals, but we also need pipe gas from the other side because of the lack of [gas]," he said at a session of the World Gas Conference currently under way in Washington.

He said the extraction of natural gas has been on decline in Europe, including in the United Kingdom, Norway and The Netherlands. In the past 15 years, gas output dropped by one billion cubic meters annually compared to present-day figures, Pouyanne added.

After the US had become a net exporter of natural gas for the first time in 60 years due to the development of LNG sector, Washington started to threaten Russia with sanctions against its Nord Stream-2 Europe-bound gas pipeline project. European and Russian officials said on many occasions that the US policy of sanctions is intended to drive Russia out of the European energy market and fill the void with its LNG supplies.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would welcome European participation in the Nord Stream-2 project. He named France’s Total among potential partners.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US to sanction Turkey for purchasing S-400 missile systems from Russia, diplomat warns
2
Ukraine-born woman who asked Putin for help during Q&A session gets Russian passport
3
Russia urges US not to mix politics with Nord Stream-2 project
4
Top diplomat confirms Turkey will buy Russia’s S-400 missile systems
5
Russia’s advanced Protivnik-GE mobile 3D surveillance radar enters service in Volga area
6
Skoltech experts unlock secret to purifying soil contaminated with heavy metals
7
Bolton’s visit to Russia not destiny-making but helpful in terms of agenda — expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT