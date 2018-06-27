Europe will need LNG from US, pipe gas from Russia — Total CEO

WASHINGTON, June 27. /TASS/. Europe will need both liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States and gas pipeline supplies from Russia due to the growing demand on the European market, Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne said.

"In fact, we need LNG from the US, and we need new regasification terminals, but we also need pipe gas from the other side because of the lack of [gas]," he said at a session of the World Gas Conference currently under way in Washington.

He said the extraction of natural gas has been on decline in Europe, including in the United Kingdom, Norway and The Netherlands. In the past 15 years, gas output dropped by one billion cubic meters annually compared to present-day figures, Pouyanne added.

After the US had become a net exporter of natural gas for the first time in 60 years due to the development of LNG sector, Washington started to threaten Russia with sanctions against its Nord Stream-2 Europe-bound gas pipeline project. European and Russian officials said on many occasions that the US policy of sanctions is intended to drive Russia out of the European energy market and fill the void with its LNG supplies.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would welcome European participation in the Nord Stream-2 project. He named France’s Total among potential partners.