Court blocks accounts of 3 more companies of Summa Group

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The court in Moscow blocked the accounts of three more companies of the Summa Group as part of the criminal case of Zoyavdin Magomedov, co-owner of the Summa Group, and his brother Magomed Magomedov, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS. The brothers are accused of creating a criminal community and budgetary fund embezzlement.

The three companies are the Yakut Fuel and Energy Company (Yatek), the Podolsk Electromechanical plant and the United Grain Company.

"The court blocked the accounts of three companies that are members of the Summa Group - Yatek, the Podolsk Electromechanical plant and the United Grain Company," the source said.

TASS do not have official comments from representatives of the court and law enforcement agencies.

On March 31, the Tverskoi Court arrested Ziyavudin Magomedov, his brother Magomed Magomedov and Artur Maksidov for two months on suspicion of embezzling over 2.5 billion rubles ($43.7 million). The investigation has asked to extend the detention until August 5.

The court’s press service said earlier that the Magomedovs’ banking accounts and confiscated assets had been frozen.

Ziyavudin Magomedov’s fortune is estimated at $1.4 bln. His key asset is Summa Group, a diversified holding owning companies involved in port logistics, engineering, construction, telecommunication, and the oil and gas sectors. Summa also holds a 50% stake minus one share in United Grain Company.