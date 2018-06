MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry plans to attract up to $3 bln by the end of 2018 on foreign markets, First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"I think that for the second time this year we will be able to enter foreign markets for borrowing, which will be up to $3 bln by the end of this year," he said.