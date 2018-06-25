Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Aeroflot plans to create network of hubs in Russia's regions

Business & Economy
June 25, 15:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Aeroflot group includes Aeroflot, Rossiya, Pobeda and Aurora airlines

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Aeroflot plans to create a network of hubs in the Russian regions, Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Savelyev asid on Monday at the annual meeting of shareholders.

"In the new strategy this fall we will present our proposals to the Board of Directors, including construction of a new hub and regional hubs in other cities on the territory of Russia," Savelyev said.

"The capacity of Sheremetyevo will allow transporting 80 mln passengers. Today we are based in Sheremetyevo and transport around 33 mln passengers, this year there will be about 40 mln people, so we need to fill the Sheremetyevo capacity, otherwise will be occupied by other airlines," he explained.

