Russian-Azerbaijani trade turnover grows more than 30% over past year

BAKU, June 25. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan grew more than 30% over the past year, Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told Azerbaijan’s AzTV on Monday.

"This is a good level of our relations’ development," Volodin said. "The flow of Russian tourists has reached 850,000 and it significantly rose, the growth was 18% compared with the previous years," he noted.

For Russia, Azerbaijan is a strategic partner and this predetermines the level of bilateral ties’ development, Volodin stressed.

Russian tourists more often choose Azerbaijan as their holiday destination rather than European countries like Bulgaria, Montenegro and the Czech Republic. "This is a very good figure, and it is based on the relations between our citizens," Volodin said.

A delegation of Russia’s lower house of parliament led by Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin arrived on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan on June 24. The Russian lawmakers met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The delegation includes Deputy State Duma Speaker Sergey Neverov, Head of the State Duma’s Committee for the Commonwealth of Independent States’ Affairs and Head of the State Duma’s Energy Committee Pavel Zavalny.