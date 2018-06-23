Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia ready to consider possibility of joining OPEC as observer - Energy Minister

Business & Economy
June 23, 18:30 UTC+3 VIENNA

Alexander Novak also confirmed the possibility of meeting with US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry in Washington on June 26

VIENNA, June 23. /TASS/. Russia is ready to consider the possibility of joining the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as an observer, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"This option really exists, it is under consideration. We are carefully studying this issue," he said.

Novak also confirmed the possibility of meeting with US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry in Washington on June 26.

"At the gas conference within the framework of the APEC summit, we will discuss gas issues, the situation on the world markets, we will have the opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation issues," Novak said.

Companies
OPEC
Persons
Alexander Novak
