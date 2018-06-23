Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kazakhstan hopes for fair redistribution of quotas between OPEC+ countries

Business & Economy
June 23, 15:47 UTC+3

Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev said that Astana hopes for a fair redistribution of quotas among the member countries of the agreement

1 pages in this article
Astana, Kazakhstan

Astana, Kazakhstan

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

VIENNA, June 23. /TASS/. Kazakhstan supports OPEC's decision to increase oil production by 1 mln barrels per day as part of the OPEC + deal and hopes for a fair redistribution of quotas among the member countries of the agreement, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev told TASS.

"It should be fair," he said.

Bozumbayev also added that oil production at Kazakhstan's Kashagan field will not be increased in 2018 to 370,000 barrels per day, even if a decision is made to increase production within the framework of the OPEC+ agreement, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev told TASS.

"Not this year," he said.

