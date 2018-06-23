Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bolivia, Russia to start building nuclear research center in July - ambassador

Business & Economy
June 23, 7:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Bolivian government-funded $300-million project will be implemented jointly with Russia’s nuclear power corporation Rosatom

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Bolivia’s nuclear research center will begin to be built with assistance from Russia’s nuclear power corporation Rosatom at the end of July, Russia’s ambassador to Bolivia, Vladimir Sprinchan, said on Friday.

"The project is ready for launch. It looks like the works at El Alto will begin at the end of July," the Bolivian news agency Agencia Boliviana de Informacion quotes him as saying.

Russia and Bolivia on March 6, 2016 concluded an inter-government agreement on cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space and building a nuclear research center in El Alto, at an altitude of 4,100 meters above the sea level. The Bolivian government-funded $300-million project will be implemented jointly with Russia’s nuclear power corporation Rosatom.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian ambassador sends letter to Prince Charles over visit to Salisbury
2
Russian aerospace firm to test new rocket engine operating on iodine
3
Russia tests laser ignition for oxygen-hydrogen rocket engine for first time
4
Spanish World Cup fans mistake Russia’s Rostov Veliky for Rostov-on-Don
5
Putin offers tour of Grand Kremlin Palace to South Korean leader and his wife
6
Russia may raise duties on cars as tit-for-tat measure following US restrictions
7
UN passes draft resolution on withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT