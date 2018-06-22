Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Venezuela to back OPEC + decisions aimed at stabilization of oil price

Business & Economy
June 22, 20:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ministers of OPEC countries agreed that the members of the OPEC+ oil production reduction deal can increase their daily production by 1 million barrels

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS /. Caracas will support those OPEC + decisions that will lead to an acceptable oil price for all producers, Venezuelan ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortos told TASS on Friday.

"Our government and the president are ready to support the decision that will ensure a good price for oil, not only for Venezuela, but for all producers," the diplomat said.

"Of course, we will support those decisions that will be in line with the situation when prices are not falling and are not going too high either, because this is also not the best situation for oil producers," he added.

On Friday, at a meeting in Vienna, the ministers of OPEC countries agreed that the members of the OPEC+ oil production reduction deal can increase their daily production by 1 million barrels.

On Saturday, June 23, at a meeting with participation of both ministers of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing countries the final decision on this issue will be made.

