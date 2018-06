MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Moscow and Seoul are discussing South Korea's participation in the Arctic LNG-2 project, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in.

"Priority attention was paid to energy sector, which is a key area of bilateral cooperation," he said.

"The possibility of Korean partners' participation in the Arctic LNG-2 gas production and liquefaction project is being discussed," he added.