Next OPEC meeting to be held in Vienna in December

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The next meeting of the ministers of the OPEC member countries will take place in Vienna on December 3, according to a communique published on the organization's website.

"The conference decided that its next ordinary meeting will convene in Vienna, Austria, on December 3, 2018," it was reported.

At the meeting on June 22, the OPEC members decided to increase production by 1 million barrels per day.

At the same time, the Nigerian oil minister said that the actual increase in OPEC production will be less and will amount to 700,000 barrels per day.