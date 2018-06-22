Projects worth over $1 bln can be implemented with South Korea in Russian Far East

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Projects worth over $1 bln can be implemented in the Russian Far East together with South Korea, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said on Friday at the Russian-Korean business forum.

"Following the Day of the Korean investor, which we held on March 5 this year in Vladivostok, new promising projects worth over $1 bln are in the work," he said.

Trutnev added that these are projects with Hyundai, the KCC Corporation and other companies.