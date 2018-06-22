Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Projects worth over $1 bln can be implemented with South Korea in Russian Far East

Business & Economy
June 22, 15:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia's deputy PM says projects worth over $1 bln can be implemented in the Russian Far East together with South Korea

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Projects worth over $1 bln can be implemented in the Russian Far East together with South Korea, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said on Friday at the Russian-Korean business forum.

"Following the Day of the Korean investor, which we held on March 5 this year in Vladivostok, new promising projects worth over $1 bln are in the work," he said.

Trutnev added that these are projects with Hyundai, the KCC Corporation and other companies.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Defense Ministry: OPCW missions in Syria violate Chemical Weapons Convention
2
Russia tests laser ignition for oxygen-hydrogen rocket engine for first time
3
Press review: Highly anticipated Putin-Trump summit and Russia's new investor incentives
4
Moscow and Seoul’s approaches to North Korea issue largely coincide, says Putin
5
Spanish World Cup fans mistake Russia’s Rostov Veliky for Rostov-on-Don
6
Putin expresses concern to Poroshenko over casualties of bombardments in Donbass
7
Russia’s ‘Terminator’ advanced combat vehicles to get smart shells
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT