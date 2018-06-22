Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Saudi Arabia hopes OPEC ministers to agree on adjustment of quotas

Business & Economy
June 22, 14:56 UTC+3 VIENNA

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih hopes that the meeting of the ministers of OPEC in Vienna will result in an agreement on adjustment of oil production quotas

Share
1 pages in this article

VIENNA, June 22. /TASS/. Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih hopes that the meeting of the ministers of OPEC in Vienna today will result in an agreement on adjustment of oil production quotas. Talking to reporters on Friday he said:

"Today we have consultations with the OPEC ministers. Hopefully, we will come up with an agreement that we will bring compliance back to 1.2 mln barrels."

According to him, the OPEC ministers discussed the mechanism of coming back to the initial level of oil production reduction.

Read also
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak

Russia, Saudi Arabia agree on termless extension of OPEC+ deal — energy minister

It is expected that production growth may begin in July, but "in practice it will take time," Al-Falih noted. According to the Saudi minister only by the end of summer "we will see more crude hitting the market."

He reiterated that an increase in production of 1 million barrels is "more nominal" figure and the effective production "will be based on the countries’ ability to produce oil".

"As we know some countries are unable to meet production targets. They are given additional volumes to produce but they cannot produce their current volumes," the minister said.

Energy Ministers of the countries involved in the OPEC+oil production cut deal are meeting in Vienna on Friday and Saturday. The main topic on the agenda is mitigation of the oil production restrictions.

Iran, Iraq and Venezuela oppose the adjustment of quotas and threatened to veto this decision. Iran believes that other members of the alliance simply want to distribute its share among themselves. The production in Venezuela is rapidly decreasing due to the economic crisis in the country. Since the early 2017 it fell from 2.3 million barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels. Iraq has free production capacities in a politically unstable region.

The OPEC + agreement, which unites 24 countries, has been in force since the beginning of 2017. At the same time, over the past few months, the plan on oil production reduction has been overfulfilled, in particular due to declining production in Venezuela and several African countries. For example, as of May 1, the level of compliance with the quotas reached 150%, which means that the participants in the deal reduced production by 2.7 million barrels per day instead of 1.8 million barrels (to the level of October 2016), as it was stipulated in the agreement.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Defense Ministry: OPCW missions in Syria violate Chemical Weapons Convention
2
Russia tests laser ignition for oxygen-hydrogen rocket engine for first time
3
Press review: Highly anticipated Putin-Trump summit and Russia's new investor incentives
4
Moscow and Seoul’s approaches to North Korea issue largely coincide, says Putin
5
Spanish World Cup fans mistake Russia’s Rostov Veliky for Rostov-on-Don
6
Putin expresses concern to Poroshenko over casualties of bombardments in Donbass
7
Russia’s ‘Terminator’ advanced combat vehicles to get smart shells
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT