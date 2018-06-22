Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moon Jae-in wants to increase trade turnover between Russia and South Korea

Business & Economy
June 22, 11:55 UTC+3

In 2017, trade volume between the two countries amounted to $19.2 bln

South Korean President Moon Jae-in

South Korean President Moon Jae-in

© Sergei Karpukhin/Pool Photo via AP

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. President of South Korea Moon Jae-in proposed to increase bilateral trade with Russia 1.5-fold, bringing it to $30 bln by 2020.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in

South Korea, Russia, North Korea may implement big trilateral projects — Moon Jae-in

"I propose achieving together a trade volume of $30 bln and a humanitarian exchange rate of up to 1 mln people by 2020, when we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations," he said on Friday at the Russian-Korean business forum.

In 2017, trade volume between the two countries amounted to $19.2 bln.

Moon Jae-in expects that during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin an agreement will be reached to start negotiations on a free trade zone agreement.

"An agreement between the two countries on free trade of services and investments will serve as a starting point for increasing the trade volume. At the upcoming summit, an agreement will be reached on the procedure for starting negotiations on concluding this agreement," he said at the Russian-Korean business forum.

