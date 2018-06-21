Arctic icebreakers continue navigation in complicated ice conditions

MURMANSK, June 21. /TASS/. Russia’s nuclear fleet authority, Atomflot, extended navigation for icebreakers in the Arctic due to the complicated ice conditions along the Northern Sea Route, the authority’s press service said on Wednesday.

"The complicated ice situation has caused the extended winter-spring navigation for Atomflot’s nuclear icebreakers," the press service said.

For the first time in recent four years, static ice developed in the Ob Bay. It has paralyzed vessels there, including gas vessels and tankers. Ship owners have applied for extension of icebreaker services. The winter-spring navigation thus will continue for another ten days in July, Atomflot said.

Presently, two icebreakers - Taimyr and Vaigach - work in the bay rescuing vessels from the ice trap. At the Sabetta port, the Tambey ice-class tug and the Yuribey icebreaker tug will accompany gas-carrying vessels and tankers. The Moskva icebreaker will take vessels to piers and back.

In late June, the Pur ice-class tug joined the Sabetta port's grouping .