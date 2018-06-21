Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Financial Times apologizes to Russian company for unverified information

Business & Economy
June 21, 13:33 UTC+3 LONDON

The largest British business newspaper Financial Times apologized to the Russian Direct Investment Fund for presenting unverified and incorrect information in its article

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

LONDON, June 21. /TASS/. The largest British business newspaper Financial Times for the first time apologized to the Russian company - the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) - for presenting unverified and incorrect information in its article. The newspaper apologized during a meeting in the High Court of London. Financial Times published the statement in its print and online version.

Read also

Russian Direct Investment Fund signs cooperation agreement with Dalkia Group

"The Financial Times has withdrawn the allegations, undertaken not to repeat them and, in the High Court of Justice in London on June 20, apologized to both Mr Dmitriev and RDIF for the errors," the newspaper wrote.

According to international lawyers involved in the case, this is the first time that a British business newspaper has acknowledged that the published information was unreliable and apologized to a Russian company in London’s High Court.

Over the past year, RDIF, the main partner of a number of sovereign funds with investments in Russia, managed to receive apologies and retractions from a number of world leading media, including the New York Times, TV channels MSNBC and Al Jazeera, Internet portals The Daily Beast, Business Insider and Huffington Post, as well as Reuters.

In particular, after RDIF addressed the situation, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow corrected her statements about the impossibility of Americans doing business with RDIF, made the day before. She admitted that American businessmen are able to meet and conduct business with representatives of the fund, despite the sanctions.

Earlier CNN deleted an article that said that American financier Anthony Scaramucci, during a meeting with Head of the fund Kirill Dmitriev on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, talked about possible easing of sanctions. The channel also fired employees who were involved in the story, reorganized the investigation department and tightened the rules for publishing materials about the links between Trump team and Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian embassy in UK slams NATO chief’s remark on Skripal incident as misinformation
2
Russia’s ‘Terminator’ advanced combat vehicles to get smart shells
3
Putin holds private meeting with Blatter, Kremlin confirms
4
Archeologists from St. Petersburg unearth 1st century B.C. mummy in Tyva
5
Financial Times apologizes to Russian company for unverified information
6
Russian Navy accepts cutting-edge amphibious assault ship for service
7
Putin, UN chief discuss US withdrawal from UN Human Rights Council — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT