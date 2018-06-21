Financial Times apologizes to Russian company for unverified information

LONDON, June 21. /TASS/. The largest British business newspaper Financial Times for the first time apologized to the Russian company - the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) - for presenting unverified and incorrect information in its article. The newspaper apologized during a meeting in the High Court of London. Financial Times published the statement in its print and online version.

"The Financial Times has withdrawn the allegations, undertaken not to repeat them and, in the High Court of Justice in London on June 20, apologized to both Mr Dmitriev and RDIF for the errors," the newspaper wrote.

According to international lawyers involved in the case, this is the first time that a British business newspaper has acknowledged that the published information was unreliable and apologized to a Russian company in London’s High Court.

Over the past year, RDIF, the main partner of a number of sovereign funds with investments in Russia, managed to receive apologies and retractions from a number of world leading media, including the New York Times, TV channels MSNBC and Al Jazeera, Internet portals The Daily Beast, Business Insider and Huffington Post, as well as Reuters.

In particular, after RDIF addressed the situation, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow corrected her statements about the impossibility of Americans doing business with RDIF, made the day before. She admitted that American businessmen are able to meet and conduct business with representatives of the fund, despite the sanctions.

Earlier CNN deleted an article that said that American financier Anthony Scaramucci, during a meeting with Head of the fund Kirill Dmitriev on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, talked about possible easing of sanctions. The channel also fired employees who were involved in the story, reorganized the investigation department and tightened the rules for publishing materials about the links between Trump team and Russia.