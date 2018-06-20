Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OPEC+ yet undecided on oil output increase — Iraqi minister

Business & Economy
June 20, 2:41 UTC+3 VIENNA

"We have not considered the increase yet," the minister said

Share
1 pages in this article

VIENNA, June 20. /TASS/. OPEC+ countries, who will meet in Vienna on June 22-23 to discuss easing oil output quotas, have so far failed to reach consensus on the issue, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar Alluaibi said upon his arrival to Vienna on Tuesday night.

"We have not considered the increase yet," the minister said, adding that the issue will be addressed during the meeting.

He did not respond to a question of whether his country, the world’s second biggest oil producer, will support the proposed increase. According to earlier reports, Iran, Iraq and Venezuela oppose Russia and Saudi Arabia’s proposal to increase oil output.

OPEC nations will meet in the Austrian capital on June 22. 11 non-member nations, including Russia, will join them the following day to discuss increasing oil production by 1.5 million barrels per day.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil price
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
2
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
3
Japan’s Princess arrives in Russia with official visit
4
Diplomat: Russia opened up to West, but was deceived
5
Chechen leader Kadyrov invites Egyptian team to try traditional Chechen dish
6
Japan beats Colombia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup match
7
Colombian singer Maluma robbed in Moscow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT