Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin marks growing importance of gas exports to Europe through Belarus

Business & Economy
June 19, 18:48 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin believes that the trade between Russia and Belarus may grow to $50 bln a year

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vadim Rymakov/TASS

MINSK, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the growing importance of the route of Russian gas exports to Europe via Belarus. He stated this at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

"Given the technical condition of other routes for the export of Russian hydrocarbons, in particular gas, to Europe and this condition is, frankly speaking, unsatisfactory, the Belarusian route becomes more important," the head of the Russian state said.

Vladimir Putin believes that the trade between Russia and Belarus may grow to $50 bln a year.

Read also

Russia, Belarus sign visa recognition agreement for 2018 FIFA World Cup

"Last year, trade turnover increased by almost a quarter - up 23.5% and reached $32.4 bln. In January-April of this year it added another 18.5%," the head of the Russian state said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

"If such positive dynamics remains, we are able to bring mutual trade to the level of $50 billion," he said.

According to the Russian leader, "the volume of accumulated Russian capital investments in the Belarusian economy exceeds $3.9 billion," while "Belarusian companies invested about $620 million in Russia."

The head of the Russian state named examples of promising joint projects, in particular the construction of a plant for the production of technical carbon in Belarus, the construction of a factory for production of construction materials and a grain processing plant. Putin noted that the cost of these projects is about $400 mln.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
2
Putin marks growing importance of gas exports to Europe through Belarus
3
London court rules to freeze assets of Gazprom in lawsuit filed by Naftogaz
4
Large number of IS, Nusra terrorists remain in southern Syria — Russian envoy
5
Colombian singer Maluma robbed in Moscow
6
Russia to introduce tit-for-tat import duties on goods from US
7
Press review: Ukraine set to halt Nord Stream 2 and Iran ignores demands to leave Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT