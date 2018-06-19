Putin marks growing importance of gas exports to Europe through Belarus

MINSK, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the growing importance of the route of Russian gas exports to Europe via Belarus. He stated this at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

"Given the technical condition of other routes for the export of Russian hydrocarbons, in particular gas, to Europe and this condition is, frankly speaking, unsatisfactory, the Belarusian route becomes more important," the head of the Russian state said.

Vladimir Putin believes that the trade between Russia and Belarus may grow to $50 bln a year.

"Last year, trade turnover increased by almost a quarter - up 23.5% and reached $32.4 bln. In January-April of this year it added another 18.5%," the head of the Russian state said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

"If such positive dynamics remains, we are able to bring mutual trade to the level of $50 billion," he said.

According to the Russian leader, "the volume of accumulated Russian capital investments in the Belarusian economy exceeds $3.9 billion," while "Belarusian companies invested about $620 million in Russia."

The head of the Russian state named examples of promising joint projects, in particular the construction of a plant for the production of technical carbon in Belarus, the construction of a factory for production of construction materials and a grain processing plant. Putin noted that the cost of these projects is about $400 mln.