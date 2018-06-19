Northern Fleet’s expedition confirms natural background radiation on Novaya Zemlya

MURMANSK, June 19. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s expedition to Novaya Zemlya, which re-acts voyage of the Arctic archipelago’s explorers, reports the ongoing tests have not revealed high radiation there, the Fleet’s press service said.

Back in the Soviet times, nuclear explosions were tested at a site on Novaya Zemlya.

"The expedition’s participants are testing equipment, which was given by the Russian Central Range’s research center, they make regular meteorology reports, measure the radiation along the route, and report the natural background radiation there," the press service said.

The Russian navy began the expedition’s tenth day on the way to the Malye Karmakuly station. In 1896, in summer conditions, it took a polar explorer Feodosiy Chernyshev five days to get to the place.

Every day, the navy cover about 60 km by Vityaz ATVs. On the route, they make tests at instructions from the Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Geography.

On the Day of Russia, celebrated on June 12, the expedition was in the Abrosimova Bay. The weather on the Kara Sea was favorable, and the scientific grouping had a short tour to the Golitsyn Bay and took some time to see a relic lake nearby.