Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Northern Fleet’s expedition confirms natural background radiation on Novaya Zemlya

Business & Economy
June 19, 16:24 UTC+3

The Northern Fleet’s expedition to Novaya Zemlya reports the ongoing tests have not revealed high radiation there

Share
1 pages in this article

MURMANSK, June 19. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s expedition to Novaya Zemlya, which re-acts voyage of the Arctic archipelago’s explorers, reports the ongoing tests have not revealed high radiation there, the Fleet’s press service said.

Read also
Kara Sea

Russian North Fleet's expedition re-acts voyage of Arctic archipelago explorers

Back in the Soviet times, nuclear explosions were tested at a site on Novaya Zemlya.

"The expedition’s participants are testing equipment, which was given by the Russian Central Range’s research center, they make regular meteorology reports, measure the radiation along the route, and report the natural background radiation there," the press service said.

The Russian navy began the expedition’s tenth day on the way to the Malye Karmakuly station. In 1896, in summer conditions, it took a polar explorer Feodosiy Chernyshev five days to get to the place.

Every day, the navy cover about 60 km by Vityaz ATVs. On the route, they make tests at instructions from the Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Geography.

On the Day of Russia, celebrated on June 12, the expedition was in the Abrosimova Bay. The weather on the Kara Sea was favorable, and the scientific grouping had a short tour to the Golitsyn Bay and took some time to see a relic lake nearby.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
London court rules to freeze assets of Gazprom in lawsuit filed by Naftogaz
2
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
3
Colombian singer Maluma robbed in Moscow
4
Russia to introduce tit-for-tat import duties on goods from US
5
Russia developing new amphibious assault ship with 8,000-tonne displacement
6
Gazprom manages to suspend enforcement of court decision on Naftogaz transit contract
7
Washington's strategy of containing China poses key risk of dividing Asia, experts warn
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT