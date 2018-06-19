Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Presidential envoy: Novatek’s LNG project will keep Northern Sea Route busy

Business & Economy
June 19, 16:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Novatek will build a sea terminal to reload LNG in Kamchatka

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Semenov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. A sea terminal to reload liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Kamchatka will increase manifold trips along the the Northern Sea Route (NSR), Russia’s presidential envoy to the Far East Yuri Trutnev said in an interview with the NTV television channel.

"Presently, about 7 million tonnes a year [are transported along NSR], but, as Novatek’s project on LNG reloading in Kamchatka goes operational, additional 40 [million tonnes] will make the increase manifold," he said. "This would mean using the Northern Sea Route the year round."

Read also
The construction site of the LNG plant in the village of Sabetta

Putin sees Russia becoming world’s largest LNG producer

Novatek will build in Kamchatka a sea terminal to reload LNG, with the annual capacity of about 20 million tonnes.

According to Kamchatka’s government, the new terminal will optimize the transport logistics in delivering LNG from the Arctic regions to clients in the Asia-Pacific Region (APR), will stimulate use of the Northern Sea Route, and further on the new terminal may be developed into an independent center of LNG price formation in the APR. Thanks to the project, Kamchatka will receive gas necessary for the region’s energy security.

About the Northern Sea Route

The Northern Sea Route before the early XX century was called the North-Eastern Route. Russia’s official documents describe NSR as "Russia’s historically formed national transport communication." The route goes along Russia’s northern shores crossing the Arctic Ocean (Seas Barents, Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi and Bering), it connects the European transport system with the Russian Far Eastern sea ports as well as with estuaries of the Siberian navigable rivers

NSR’s length between the Kara Bay and the Provideniya Bay is 5,600 km. The navigation lasts for 2-4 months - icebreakers make it year-round.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
London court rules to freeze assets of Gazprom in lawsuit filed by Naftogaz
2
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
3
Colombian singer Maluma robbed in Moscow
4
Russia to introduce tit-for-tat import duties on goods from US
5
Russia developing new amphibious assault ship with 8,000-tonne displacement
6
Gazprom manages to suspend enforcement of court decision on Naftogaz transit contract
7
Washington's strategy of containing China poses key risk of dividing Asia, experts warn
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT