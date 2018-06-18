Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Japanese PM confirms participation in Eastern Economic Forum — diplomat

Business & Economy
June 18, 16:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Eastern Economic Forum will take place on September 11-13

Read also

Expert: Eastern Economic Forum to become standing floor for Russia-Japan dialogue

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has confirmed his intention to visit Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok in order to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said, addressing the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) on Monday.

"Japanese Prime Minister Abe has confirmed that he will take part in the EEC set to take place on September 11-13," he said.

According to the senior Russian diplomat, the EEF may offer "an appropriate platform for finding points of interaction." "Last year, a delegation from Hokkaido participated in the forum, signing a number of documents with Russia’s Sakhalin region and Primorsky region," Morgulov pointed out. "We hope to arrange this kind of contacts this year as well," he added.

