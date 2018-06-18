Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Duty on all purchases made in foreign online stores cannot be introduced before 2020

Business & Economy
June 18, 14:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Finance Ministry generally agrees with the Federal Customs Service’s proposal to impose a duty on purchases of any value in foreign online stores

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry generally agrees with the Federal Customs Service’s proposal to impose a duty on purchases of any value in foreign online stores. However, the duty cannot be introduced before 2020, after assessing the readiness of the Customs Service information systems, Head of the Ministry's tax department Alexey Sazanov told reporters.

Russia to tap 10% of global online trade market by 2025 — ministry

"Various options can be discussed, the Customs Service’s proposal can be considered as well, but you cannot do it before 2020. If the import norms decrease, we need to understand what effect will this have on people, on information systems load, whether they are ready or not. If this happens smoothly, then we can talk about further decline. If we see any problems, then, naturally, we will first set up information system, we need to train people, increase their number," Sazanov said.

He specified that the first step will to reduce threshold for duty-free import of goods from foreign online stores from 1,000 euro to 500 euro starting from July 1. "We will see, then move on receiving feedback," Sazanov added.

Press service of the Ministry of Economic Development told TASS that they did not receive any proposals from the Customs Service.

Currently, parcels from foreign online stores with a value of up to 1,000 euo and weight of up to 31 kg can be admitted for duty-free imports to Russia. If the value or weight exceeds the parameters, a 30% duty is required.

Russia's partners in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have already agreed to gradually reduce the threshold: according to the EAEU Customs Code - to 500 euro starting from 2019 and to 200 euro from 2020.

According to Vedomosti, the Customs Service has already sent a proposal to the Finance Ministry to impose a duty on all purchases in foreign online stores. According to the Customs Service estimates, the budget will add 25 bln rubles ($394.9 mln) per year, and Russian Internet trade will become more competitive.

