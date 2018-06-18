Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Krasnoyarsk, Norilsk ecology projects among national priorities — authorities

Business & Economy
June 18, 10:00 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK

Preliminary estimations say at least $1.58 billion will be allocated for these purposes, according to the Region’s Acting Governor Alexander Uss

KRASNOYARSK, June 18. /TASS/. More than 100 billion rubles ($1.58 billion) will be allocated within five years for settlement of the ecology problems in Krasnoyarsk and Norilsk (cities in the Krasnoyarsk Region). The money will come from the federal and regional budgets, the Region’s Acting Governor Alexander Uss said.

Read also
The Arktichesky Trilistnik [Arctic Trefoil] military base on Alexandra Land Island, a part of the Franz Josef Land Archipelago

Expert: Arctic is symbol of innovations in sciences, ecology, defense

"Our most important objective is to change for the better the ecology situation here," he told a meeting of the United Russia Party’s branch. "As you well know, this spring, the ecology problems of Krasnoyarsk and Norilsk were put on the list of national projects, and soon this initiative will be in the federal and local plans."

"Preliminary estimations say at least 100 billion rubles will be allocated for these purposes," he added.

This money will be used not only for cutting the emissions, but also for waste handling and for making new recreation areas, the official said.

Earlier, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered the country’s government to work with the Krasnoyarsk Region’s authorities on a plan of how to improve the ecology situation in Krasnoyarsk.

About the ecology situations in Krasnoyarsk and Norilsk

Krasnoyarsk is an industrial city, where many enterprises are responsible for gas emissions. The pollution grows in the city, surrounded by mountains, if the weather is still.

According to a report from Russia’s Ministry of Natural Resources, published in 2016, Norilsk is among three cities, leading in pollutant emissions.

In 2016, Nornickel closed down an outdated nickel plant in Norilsk, which used to work since World War II. The company said, the last technology stages of making pure nickel would be relocated to the Murmansk Region’s Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company (Kola MMC).

The ecology situation has improved as the plant was closed. Prior to that, the plant accounted for more than 25% of Sulphur dioxide emissions in the city.

Show more
