Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, China sign agreement establishing investment fund’s management company

Business & Economy
June 16, 9:22 UTC+3 HARBIN

The project is being implemented with the support of the Russian-Chinese Inter-Regional Council and its Russian Co-chair Dmitry Mironov, the Yaroslavl region governor

Share
1 pages in this article

HARBIN, June 16. /TASS/. Russia and China have signed an agreement on establishing a management company of a five bln yuan ($781 mln) investment fund at the Russian-Chinese Forum on Inter-Regional Cooperation in China’s Harbin, a TASS correspondent reported.

The project is being implemented with the support of the Russian-Chinese Inter-Regional Council and its Russian Co-chair Dmitry Mironov, the Yaroslavl region governor.

Executive Secretary of the Russian-Chinese Friendship Committee’s Inter-Regional Council Artyom Semyonov told TASS that the Russian-Chinese yuan fund was aimed at investing in Russia’s regional projects. According to him, at the next stage, the fund itself will be established. "We expect it to happen in the next three months. A package of documents concerning projects that will be the first to receive financing is currently under consideration," Semyonov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Saudi footballers to be penalized for heavy defeat by Russia
2
World Cup oracle cat predicts Iran's victory over Morocco
3
London refusing to cooperate in Glushkov, Skripal cases - Russian embassy
4
Trump to meet with Putin in Europe in July - newspaper
5
Ronaldo’s hat-trick helps Portugal to draw 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage match vs Spain
6
Advanced amphibious assault ship to join Russian Navy on June 20 — source
7
Embassy points to British border guards’ biased attitude towards Russians
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT