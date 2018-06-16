Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Bolivia interested in purchasing gas-fueled cars from Russia

Business & Economy
June 16, 6:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Bolivian president also said that the visit to Russia had been "very fruitful"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Bolivia is interested in purchasing gas-fueled cars from Russia and is currently assessing proposals it has received, said the country’s President Evo Morales, who made a visit to Moscow on June 13-15.

"Bolivia is interested in purchasing gas-fueled cars from Russia. During the recent visit, we received a proposal from a Russian company to assemble cars in our country. We will evaluate economic opportunities in the upcoming weeks," Morales wrote on Twitter.

The Bolivian president also said that the visit to Russia had been "very fruitful." "Bolivia singed investment agreements worth $1.2 bln," he pointed out. In addition, Morales thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his "readiness to implement joint projects with Bolivia."

While in Moscow, Morales signed a memorandum on cooperation with the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and an agreement with the Gazprom company on exploration of the Vitiaqua oil and gas field. Besides, the Bolivian president announced that Russia’s fertilizer producer Acron would build two plants in Bolivia.

