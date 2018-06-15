Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Oil price of $70-80 per barrel comfortable for Rosneft, CEO says

Business & Economy
June 15, 17:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier the regulator raised the forecast for average price for oil in 2018 from $61 per barrel to $67 per barrel

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Oil prices of $70-80 per barrel are comfortable for Rosneft, Head of the company Igor Sechin said on Friday after meeting with Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia Khalid al-Falih.

Read also

Economic Development Ministry expects average oil price in 2018 to be $65-70 per barrel

"Over the past year and a half, Russia, Saudi Arabia and other oil producers by joint efforts have restored the market balance by reducing their oil production. Saudi Arabia and Russia made the biggest contribution. Growth of prices to a comfortable level of $70-80 per barrel for Brent crude oil is the result that fully satisfies us," Sechin said according to Rosneft press service.

Earlier Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said at a press conference, that the regulator raised the forecast for average price for oil in 2018 from $61 per barrel to $67 per barrel. "Oil prices turned out to be higher than expected, and we slightly increased forecast for them - from $61 to $67 per barrel on average for the current year," she said.

On March 23, the Central Bank raised the forecast for average oil price to $61 per barrel. At the time, Nabiullina noted that the ruble exchange rate became less dependent on changes in oil prices.

