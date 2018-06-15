Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Impact of 2018 World Cup on inflation in Russia will be insignificant — Central Bank

Business & Economy
June 15, 17:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

It will have a short-time effect only in certain cities, head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Influence of the 2018 World Cup on inflation in Russia as a whole will be insignificant, head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina told at a press conference.

"The influence of the World Cup will be insignificant. It will have a short-time effect only in certain cities, it will concern certain goods and services, primarily consumed by tourists," she said.

Read also

Sanctions against Russia may be kept until 2022, Central Bank says

She also said that Russia's GDP growth in the second quarter can be up to 0.1-0.2 p.p. thanks to the World Cup.

"Holding such a large-scale international event will additionally support the growth (in production - TASS) in the second quarter, and by the end of the year its contribution to GDP growth may reach 0.1-0.2 percentage points," Nabiullina said.

The head of the Bank of Russia also expressed hope that the World Cup will only have a positive impact on the expectations and sentiments of both Russians and the guests.

The 2018 World Cup is held from June 14 to July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Saudi footballers to be penalized for heavy defeat by Russia
2
World Cup oracle cat predicts Iran's victory over Morocco
3
White House comments on possible Trump-Putin meeting
4
Advanced amphibious assault ship to join Russian Navy on June 20 — source
5
Diplomat alarmed by Norway’s decision to deploy US marines along Russian border
6
Russian MP Poklonskaya invites Trump to visit Crimea
7
New OPCW report on chemical weapons use in Syria raises questions — Russian diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT