Impact of 2018 World Cup on inflation in Russia will be insignificant — Central Bank

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Influence of the 2018 World Cup on inflation in Russia as a whole will be insignificant, head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina told at a press conference.

"The influence of the World Cup will be insignificant. It will have a short-time effect only in certain cities, it will concern certain goods and services, primarily consumed by tourists," she said.

She also said that Russia's GDP growth in the second quarter can be up to 0.1-0.2 p.p. thanks to the World Cup.

"Holding such a large-scale international event will additionally support the growth (in production - TASS) in the second quarter, and by the end of the year its contribution to GDP growth may reach 0.1-0.2 percentage points," Nabiullina said.

The head of the Bank of Russia also expressed hope that the World Cup will only have a positive impact on the expectations and sentiments of both Russians and the guests.

The 2018 World Cup is held from June 14 to July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.