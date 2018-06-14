Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tax maneuver in Russia's oil sector to be completed in 2024, vows PM

Business & Economy
June 14, 13:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This process will be completed gradually starting 2019

Share
1 pages in this article
© Egor Aleev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Tax maneuver in the oil sector will be completed in 2024 - abolishing export duty on oil and raising mineral extraction tax, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday at a government meeting.

"We have started the final stage of the tax maneuver in the oil and gas industry, namely, abolishing export duty on oil and raising mineral extraction tax - for oil and gas condensate. This process will be completed gradually in six years, starting in 2019," he said.

Read also

Putin hopes there will be no need for government to threaten oil companies

According to him, during the tax maneuver the government should take into account the risk of growing fuel prices on the domestic market.

"We have learned from the situation with rising fuel prices. In order to prevent this in the future, a number of serious innovations and mechanisms were proposed. We have decided to temporarily lower excise duties on gasoline and diesel fuel from July 1, and in order to compensate the regions for falling revenues we will change the structure of the distribution of excise duties between the federal and regional budgets," Medvedev said.

Medvedev instructed the relevant legislative initiatives to promptly finish and finally accept the terms of the tax maneuver at the next government meeting.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil price
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian government approves bill to raise retirement age
2
Putin congratulates Trump on his birthday
3
Turkey in talks with Russia on other technical issues in addition to S-400 systems
4
Paraguay’s president presents Putin with statue made of bullets used in Chaco war
5
Putin to hold meetings with national leaders who arrived for FIFA World Cup opening
6
Gazprom manages to suspend enforcement of court decision on Naftogaz transit contract
7
Kaspersky Lab halts cooperation with Europol on fighting cyber crimes
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT