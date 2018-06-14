Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kaspersky Lab halts cooperation with Europol on fighting cyber crimes

Business & Economy
June 14, 11:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The move comes after the European Parliament passed a resolution on bolstering protection from cyber threats posed by Russia, China and North Korea

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus firm Kaspersky Lab announced a decision on Thursday to freeze joint projects with Europol, the European Union's law enforcement agency, on fighting cyber crimes.

The move comes after the European Parliament passed a resolution on June 13 on bolstering protection from cyber threats posed by Russia, China and North Korea, the company said in a statement.

Read also

Kaspersky Lab to fight US court’s dismissal of its bid challenging software ban

"20 years working with law enforcement leading to multiple arrests of cybecriminals. Based upon today’s unprecedented, zero-evidence decision from the EU Parliament, we are forced to freeze our cooperation with LE organizations including Europol," the company’s CEO Eugene Kaspersky wrote in his Instagram post.

Although the resolution is non-binding and reflects the opinion of some MPs, it shows obvious disrespect towards Kaspersky Lab, which has always been Europe’s reliable partner in combating cyber crimes, the company said. "Therefore, our company made a difficult decision to temporarily suspend numerous joint projects in fighting cyber crimes, including with Europol."

The projects will be frozen until the European Parliament furnishes explanations on passing the resolution. Kaspersky Lab hopes the projects will be resumed and is ready to meet with the members of the European Parliament and answer their questions regarding its business, leadership and expert knowledge, technologies and the methodology of organizing its work.

"We are convinced that this decision does not contribute to creating an open and safe unified digital market in Europe and instead it encourages its fragmentation and decreasing its competitive ability," it said.

The US authorities decided to abandon the products by Kaspersky Lab in late 2017, citing risks for information security. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the US authorities decision against Kaspersky Lab politicized. Russia’s authorities dismissed these steps of the US government as manifestation of unfair methods of competition.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kaspersky Lab halts cooperation with Europol on fighting cyber crimes
2
Putin, foreign leaders to attend FIFA World Cup opening ceremony on June 14
3
UK blocks over 1,200 hooligans from traveling to Russia for FIFA World Cup
4
Sergei Ivanov Jr.: The apple does not fall far
5
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russian team’s victory in FIFA World Cup opening match
6
Diplomat says too early to embark on global nuclear disarmament process
7
White House comments on possible Trump-Putin meeting
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT