Rosatom’s venture fund considers over 20 companies for investments

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Digital Evolution Ventures, the new and perspective technologies venture fund of the Russian state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom, is currently considering more than 20 companies for potential investments, Evgeny Kuznetsov, the chief executive of Orbita Capital Partners, the management company of the Fund, told TASS on Wednesday.

"We are already viewing at present more than twenty companies - in respect of new fuel cells, transport systems and artificial intelligence in the industry and urban system. We are mainly probing now for priority areas that will take off shortly," Kuznetsov said.

It was reported earlier Rosatom set up the venture fund for development of new and promising areas, with investments planned up to 3 bln rubles ($48.1 mln). The Fund will focus on new business development areas linked to perspective areas of the Russian and global economy. Key areas comprise artificial intelligence and other digital solutions in the industry and service applications, renewable and smart energy, 3D printing and new materials and development systems for smart and energy efficient cities.

"Synergy of companies the Fund is going to invest in with Rosatom and its capabilities" are expected, the top manager said. "Our task is to diversify the business. We look for new growth spurts," Kuznetsov added.