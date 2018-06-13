Chukotka’s renewable energy sources projects cut fuel deliveries by 30%

TASS, June 13. By implementing projects on renewable energy, Chukotka will be able to cut by 30% fuel deliveries to the peninsula’s far-away villages. This way, the region will make more effective the local small generation in villages and will cut expenses on summer deliveries for coming winter, the region’s Head Roman Kopin told TASS.

"The extremely complicated transport logistics and the expensive summer deliveries make us search for ways to cut expenses and to raise effectiveness of the small generation in Chukotka’s small settlements," the official said. "This is why the regional government has begun projects on renewable energy sources."

"We implement the projects as a public-private partnership, where investments’ repayment is based on cutting expenses of summer deliveries of fuel," he continued. "We are speaking about cutting those expenses by 30%."

In 2017, in Vladivostok, at the Eastern Economic Forum, the region signed an agreement with RusHydro and Japan’s Mitsui on construction of wind generators in Chukotka in 2018-2019. In the peninsula’s Anadyr district, the authorities begin implementing wind generation projects in settlements Ust-Belaya, Kanchalan and Beringovskiy.

Besides, the regional government has been negotiating with the Hevel Group of Companies use of independent power stations on solar energy. The project is due to be implemented in 2018-2019. The parties signed an agreement at the recent St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

By using those projects, the region can control the energy prices and will cut by 30% fuel deliveries to far-away settlements. Successful experience will be used for local herders’ and hunters’ temporary bases.