US Department of Justice indicts five Russians for shipping jet fuel to Syria

Business & Economy
June 13, 1:20 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The Department of Justice alleged that five five Russian nationals - Ivan Okorokov, Ilya Loginov, Karen Stepanyan, Alexey Konkov and Liudmila Shmelkova



WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. The US Department of Justice has indicted five employees of Russia’s Sovfracht shipping company for supplying jet fuel to Syria in violation of US sanctions imposed on that country.

The US Department of Justice said in a statement that "the indictment was returned in the US District Court for the District of Columbia and involves transactions conducted by Joint Stock Company Sovfracht, a Russian shipping company and freight forwarder."

The Department of Justice alleged that five five Russian nationals - Ivan Okorokov, Ilya Loginov, Karen Stepanyan, Alexey Konkov and Liudmila Shmelkova - who are employees of Sovfracht "conspired to violate US economic sanctions against Syria" and made "US dollar wires to Syria and to sanctioned entities in Syria without receiving a license from the US Treasury Department.".

