Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia-France trade turnover up 25% in three months of 2018 - ambassador

Business & Economy
June 11, 14:45 UTC+3 PARIS

According to Meshkov, many French companies operate in Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

PARIS, June 11. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and France soared by 25% in first three months of this year, Russia’s ambassador to France Aleksei Meshkov said Monday.

"Russia and France are at a fairly favorable stage of bilateral relations’ development today," he said and mentioned the recent visit of France’s President Emmanuel Macron to St. Petersburg and the country’s taking on the role of a special guest at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum as examples.

"Moscow’s development dynamics regarding economic relations with France is in line with the general trend," the ambassador said. "The trade turnover (between the countries - TASS) went up by 16.5% last year, and by 25% in first three months of this year," he said, adding that the result is "even higher than the average indicator of economic relations’ development with EU countries over the past two years."

According to Meshkov, many French companies operate in Russia. "More than 15 bln euro have been directly invested in the Russian economy, and 3 bln euro have been invested by Russia in France," he said.

There are over 500 firms with the participation of French capital operating on the Russian market, the diplomat said. "Over 2,000 companies maintain partnership ties with Russian enterprises," he said, adding that "almost all big French companies" operate in Russia.

The ambassador stressed that both in Russia and in France "the main focus is put on expansion of cooperation between regions as it allows (the countries) to strengthen ties through small and medium-sized enterprises, through civil society.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
France
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UN secretary general urges investigation into deadly airstrikes in Idlib
2
Russia-France trade turnover up 25% in three months of 2018 - ambassador
3
Russia never left G8, ready to welcome leaders in Moscow - Putin
4
Five-time world champions, Brazil, arrive in Russia’s Sochi for 2018 FIFA World Cup
5
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
6
Source: Russian Poseidon underwater drone capable of carrying 2 megatonne nuclear warhead
7
Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships arrive in Philippines
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT