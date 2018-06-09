Government can discuss updated energy strategy this year

KHIMKI, June 9. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry is working on revising the Russian energy strategy until 2035 and expects that the government will consider the document this year, First Deputy Energy Minister Alexei Teksler told reporters on Saturday.

"We have already initiated its revision. We plan the updated version to be discussed at the government level this year," the official said.

The Energy Ministry plans to update all sectors, including market development forecasts, Teksler said. "As regards development of the power sector - the facilities upgrade program (Capacity Supply Agreement 2), extension of RES Capacity Supply Agreement, retail market competition development matters and grid complex development initiatives. Regarding the oil and gas [sector], these are petrochemistry development and production incentives," Teksler noted.