Pipelaying vessel sailing to Black Sea to lay second line of TurkStream

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The Pioneering Spirit pipelaying vessel departed from the port of Rotterdam and is now sailing to the Black Sea to complete laying the second line of the TurkStream gas pipeline, South Stream Transport B.V., the project operator, reports on Friday.

On April 30, the pipelayer completed onshore construction of the first line of the gas pipeline and completed laying the second line to 224 kilometer point on the border of Russian and Turkish exclusive economic zones. The vessel will continue offshore operations for the second line after arriving at the Black Sea and will complete them near Kiyikoy in Turkey.

In May 2017, Gazprom began construction of the offshore section of the TurkStream near the Russian Black Sea coast. The project involved construction of the gas pipeline through the Black Sea to the European part of Turkey and further to the border with Greece. The length of the sea part of the pipe is expected at around 930 km, the overland part on the Turkish territory - 180 km.

The first line will be intended for the Turkish market, the second - for gas supply to the countries of South and South-Eastern Europe. The capacity of each line reaches 15.75 bln cubic meters of gas per year. The first gas supplies are planned for the end of 2019.