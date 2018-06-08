Oil producers promise to increase fuel deliveries to domestic market by 3% — source

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian oil producers promised at the meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak to increase gasoline and diesel fuel deliveries to the domestic market by 3% year-on-year, a meeting participant told TASS on Friday.

"Vertically integrated oil companies confirmed their commitments to secure minimal wholesale deliveries of motor gasoline and diesel fuel with the increase by 3% against relevant monthly volumes of 2017," he said.

Companies also confirmed their commitments to sell at least 10% of produced motor gasoline and 5% of produced diesel fuel on the exchange.