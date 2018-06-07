Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, China to create joint investment fund worth $1 bln

Business & Economy
June 07, 20:44 UTC+3 BEIJING

The organization participating in the project "is a major Chinese partner," the Russian Direct Investment Fund's CEO said

BEIJING, June 7. /TASS/. Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) and a Chinese partner will set up an investment fund worth $1 bln, co-head of the Fund and Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said Thursday.

"Tomorrow we will announce an agreement with one of China’s leading funds on establishing a fund worth $1 bln to invest in such sectors as transport, tourism, and infrastructure," he said.

Speaking about the organization participating in the project, he said that "it is a major Chinese partner."

According to Dmitriev, it is also planned to announce investments from the side of China's corporation to one of Russian banks. "As you know Russia’s banking sector is undergoing big changes. High-quality banks need capital, and we will invest in one of them," he said.

