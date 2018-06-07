Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Two hundred modern recycling plants to be built by 2024 — Putin

Business & Economy
June 07, 17:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The whole program is aimed at the construction of 238 plants, Putin noted

© Lev Fedoseev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Two hundred modern recycling plants will have been built in Russia by 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual Q&A session (Direct Line with Vladimir Putin).

Volunteers Olga Kuzina and Yekaterina Amelchenko asked about landfill sites, garbage recycling and incineration plants live. "Most questions were asked by residents of the Moscow Region, where the landfill issue has been a thorny one since the last year: Aleksinsky Quarry, the Volokolamsk District and the Orekhovo-Zuyevo District. Residents from areas neighboring the Moscow Region are also alarmed by this situation. The people are afraid that they will be choked with Moscow garbage and, unfortunately, there are many such questions," they said.

Read also

Moscow Region's governor moves to promote waste recycling legislation

"Recycling may be carried out in various ways. This is not just incineration, but recycling without incineration as well. We’ve got 117 incineration plants, and just several dozens of plants, about 38, are using modern technologies," Putin noted.

"We should reverse the situation. We should build 200 recycling plants by 2024. And the whole program is aimed at the construction of 238 plants," he stressed.

Putin noted that the issue concerns modern plants using advanced technologies.

"We should follow this path. We should do it in close contact with volunteers, the Russian People’s Front, that did much to bring this problem into focus, and the regional authorities. The effective solution to this problem depends heavily on the governors," the head of state added.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
