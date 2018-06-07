Putin hopes there will be no need for government to threaten oil companies

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that the government will not have to threaten oil companies and is waiting for a constructive dialogue on the prices of petroleum products.

This is how he reacted to the report of Energy Minister Alexander Novak, who reported about the measures the government is taking to contain fuel prices.

In particular, the minister mentioned the possibility of increasing the duty on export of oil products.

"This is not only an incentive, it is rather a threat addressed to the oil companies. I hope that we will not need anything like this," Putin said in response.

During his annual Q&A session Putin noted that the government has always had a constructive dialogue with oil and gas companies.

"They understand is that they cannot ignore the problem and have to solve it, it's very good," the president concluded. He added that Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Prime Minister who is responsible for this issue, had already reported to him about his meeting with the heads of leading oil companies.