Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin hopes there will be no need for government to threaten oil companies

Business & Economy
June 07, 15:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

During his annual Q&A session Putin noted that the government has always had a constructive dialogue with oil and gas companies

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that the government will not have to threaten oil companies and is waiting for a constructive dialogue on the prices of petroleum products.

This is how he reacted to the report of Energy Minister Alexander Novak, who reported about the measures the government is taking to contain fuel prices.

Read also

Russia's energy chief comments on domestic gasoline prices following Putin's question

In particular, the minister mentioned the possibility of increasing the duty on export of oil products.

"This is not only an incentive, it is rather a threat addressed to the oil companies. I hope that we will not need anything like this," Putin said in response.

During his annual Q&A session Putin noted that the government has always had a constructive dialogue with oil and gas companies.

"They understand is that they cannot ignore the problem and have to solve it, it's very good," the president concluded. He added that Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Prime Minister who is responsible for this issue, had already reported to him about his meeting with the heads of leading oil companies.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin derides German report of ‘Trump pushing EU into Russian hands’ as best recent joke
2
Russia cannot have its own cryptocurrency by definition, says Putin
3
Embattled MP launches lawsuit against Ukrainian parliament
4
Senator certain Russia can manufacture An-124 aircraft without Ukraine
5
Direct Line with Vladimir Putin: President’s annual Q&A session
6
Tests prove Russian rocket engines’ multiple-use capacity — developer
7
Putin describes US steel and aluminum tariffs as sanctions against EU, Mexico, Canada
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT