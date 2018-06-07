Transport safety & security commission in Murmansk Region to begin working before yearend

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) jointly with the Murmansk Region’s authorities will organize a local commission on transport safety and security, similar to a commission, which works in the Krasnoyarsk Region, the company’s Deputy Head of the Corporate Security Department Nikolai Budzinsky told TASS on sidelines of a water transport safety and security conference.

In May, Krasnoyarsk hosted a regional forum on transport security, where Norilsk Nickel was an organizer, he said. A transport safety and security committee, organized there after the forum, features representatives of the company, local executive and legislative bodies, and the transport prosecution authority.

"We plan to have a similar commission in the Murmansk Region," Nornickel’s representative said. "I hope all related issues will be settled before the yearend."

According to him, the commissions will discuss implementation of the federal regulations in transport safety and security. The commissions will give materials to local authorities, so that they could present respective legislative initiatives to the federal government.

"Our company’s long-standing experience proves it is necessary to improve the legislation in transport safety and security," he added.