Sotheby's raises more than $12 mln from Russian art sales

Business & Economy
June 06, 20:26 UTC+3 LONDON

Most of these revenues were raised from the sale of paintings

© AP Photo/Richard Drew

LONDON, June 6. /TASS/. The revenues of the Sotheby's auction house at the auction of items of Russian and Soviet art held on June 5 exceeded 9 mln pounds ($12 mln), a representative with auction house told a TASS correspondent on Wednesday.

The sales took part as part of traditional Russian week, which is held in London twice a year - in May-June and November-December.

Sotheby's raised most of these revenues from the sale of paintings - 6.9 mln pounds ($9.2 mln).

Harlequin (1922), a painting by Alexander Yakovlev (1887-1938) became the most expensive lot. The canvas was sold for 730,000 pounds ($975,000), which is more than four times higher than its original price.

However, the Secret of Temptation a painting by Kazimir Malevich (1879-1935) with the portrait of artist Ivan Klyun on the back, was not sold. The watercolor, estimated at 250-350,000 pounds ($330,000-465,000), was one of the main lots of the Russian week.

Sotheby's also raised 2 mln pounds (about $3 mln) selling items of decorative and applied art.

Alongside with Sotheby's auction houses Christie's, MacDougall’s and Bonhams also take part in the Russian Week in London.

ADVERTISEMENT