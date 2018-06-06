Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Austria’s Hawle to expand its operations in Russia

Business & Economy
June 06, 15:56 UTC+3 LIPETSK

The Austrian company is producing high-technology shutoff valves

Share
1 pages in this article

LIPETSK, June 6. /TASS/. Austria’s Hawle will expand operations on the company’s production site in the Lipetsk Region of Russia, the regional administration told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen

Austria’s president says found common language with Putin

An agreement on cooperation and interaction between the administration of the Lipetsk Region and Hawle was signed earlier during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Austria.

"The subject matter of the agreement is organization of interaction between the parties in the sphere of joint implementation of the corporate production site expansion in the Lipetsk Region," the source said.

The Austrian company is producing high-technology shutoff valves in the regional special economic zone since 2011, he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Foreign Ministry: Syria’s Raqqa reduced to rubble by US-led coalition during ‘liberation’
2
Lost in translation: Russian family mistook Soviet Criminal Code for Quran for generations
3
Le Pen says Putin’s visit to Austria sign of Europe’s liberation
4
Putin says Russia will not cede Crimea under any circumstances
5
Almost 1.4 million questions sent in for Putin's Q&A one day before its start
6
Kurds from People’s Protection Units leave Syria’s Manbij — reports
7
Estonia’s adoption of Magnitsky Act won’t be left unanswered, Russian diplomat warns
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT