MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia does not rule out that sanctions against Russia will continue to be in effect in its forecast for 2019-2021.

"The Bank of Russia, adhering to the conservative approach, does not rule out within the framework of the three-year outlook that introduced sanctions will be kept. Development of internal financing sources is becoming particularly actual in such environment, considering that the access to external sources can be limited," the regulator said.